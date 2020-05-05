(Editor's note: This story has been revised to correct that Pilar Laguana is retiring not resigning.)

Guam Visitors Bureau CEO and President Pilar Laguana is retiring, the governor's office confirmed Tuesday.

Governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said a statement would be forthcoming from the administration. She confirmed Laguana has provided notice that she intends to retire after 41 years of service to the bureau.

Laguana provided a letter to GVB board members announcing her plans to leave the tourism agency and retire from the government of Guam on May 30.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reacted to the announcement of Laguana's retirement.

"She is retiring. I don’t know if it’s the COVID situation, but people have reflected that there is more to life than working. She felt she had given 41 years to GVB. She would like to move on and do other stuff and spend more time with her daughter. I am thinking she had inner reflection in what she wanted to do…She said she wants to live the rest of her life in a less stressful situation. I told her I wouldn’t get in her way but I am very sad she is leaving,” said Leon Guerrero. “She has brought in the numbers… People respect her and look up to Pilar.”

The administration has not said if Bobby Alvarez, deputy GM, will be put in charge of the agency or if someone else will be appointed to lead the bureau.

Laguana's resignation comes on the heels of the departure of Governor's Chief of Staff Tony Babauta who resigned days after it was confirmed he had stayed one night at the Pacific Star, a government-designated quarantine facility, because he wasn't feeling well. He was allowed to return home the following day. The governor's office said Babauta resigned for personal reasons.