Guam's unemployment claims near 30,000 mark

Guam's unemployment claims reached nearly 30,000 on Monday, while many are still waiting to receive paper checks that were supposed to be included in the first and second batch of payments in June.

As of Monday night, the Guam Department of Labor had yet to release updates on the status of paper checks, despite multiple requests for information since last week.

Displaced workers have been sharing their frustration and their requests for fairness for those who opted for a paper check payment, despite submitting now error-free unemployment aid applications as early as May 30.

The government this week is releasing the fourth batch of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments worth $20.8 million, including taxes.

68% of private-sector workers affected

As of Monday, 34,177 workers have been laid off, furloughed, or suffered work hour reduction since March as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Guam Department of Labor special projects coordinator, Hannah Cho.

That shows more than 68% of the island's private-sector workers have been adversely affected by the pandemic. Guam's latest employment report showed the private sector had 49,920 in the labor force as of last year.

This is based on the reporting of 1,929 employers on Labor's hireguam.com.

Of the total number of displaced workers, 29,673 or nearly 87% have filed unemployment claims. Many have also received their benefits through direct bank deposits.

"I was struggling a little bit financially. This is a really big help. It was a big amount of money that I have received," according to "Jerome" — whose testimonial about the federal-funded PUA was posted on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Facebook page. He was furloughed on March 16.

The governor also shared another testimonial from an employee identified only as "Edby," who said she received "more than what I expected."

"I'm happy. I'm relieved," she said, because she's able to catch up on deferred bills and family needs. "So it's really, really big help for me and of course for everybody else here on Guam."

PUA applicants on Monday also said they started getting their direct bank deposit for claims with a payment date of July 7.