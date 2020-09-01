Guam's unemployment payouts reach $324M

More than $324 million in federal unemployment benefits have been paid out between June and this week to some 30,000 workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, based on data from Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

That's about half of the $650 million-plus that the government of Guam has already received out of the $1.6 billion total federal pandemic aid to the island, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a news briefing on Monday.

Guam Labor so far received some $461 million in two allotments from the U.S. Department of Labor, which approved a $924 million budget for Guam's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program through December.

Here's a breakdown of the $324.078 million-plus in unemployment benefit payouts already circulating in the local economy:

$38.025 million-plus: Paid out June 22

$576,097: Paid out June 22

$39.696 million-plus: Paid out June 25

$41.473 million-plus: Paid out June 30

$20.889 million-plus: Paid out July 7

$54.803 million-plus: Paid out July 14

$17.043 million-plus: Paid out July 21

$64.210 million-plus: Paid out Aug. 6

$37.609 million-plus: Paid out Aug. 20

$9.749 million-plus: Paid out Aug. 28

The latest batch of over $9.749 million is expected to hit the banks later this week, according to Dell'Isola.

For many, the unemployment aid has been a boon to keep hunger and homelessness at bay.

Benny San Nicolas, who's self-employed, lost all his expected earnings when his bookings to perform music for CHamoru Month celebrations in March at Guam Department of Education schools were canceled.

"I do this every year for the past 21 years," the musician and artist, also known as Ben "LamLam" San Nicolas, told The Guam Daily Post Monday night.

But the pandemic dragged on, and he's not performed since because of required social distancing, orders against congregating and closures of public events.

"I write and sing what's true to ourselves as an individual and as a people, our culture, language, heritage and traditions," he said.

He filed for PUA in late June, and got his initial assistance in July. He said the PUA application questions for those self-employed were "on point and self-explanatory."

"The initial money I received helped with backup utility bills and food," San Nicolas, of Agat, said.

More than $26 million of the amount released into the local economy is for taxes: $16 million in FPUC-related taxes, and $10 million in PUA-related taxes.

Unemployment aid taxes helped GovGuam weather the financial impact of the pandemic, members of the governor's fiscal team earlier told senators.

Of the $324 million, more than half or $180 million is for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. That's the additional $600 a week in claims covering the period through July 25.

The remaining $117 million is the PUA component, which is up to $345 a week for unemployment claims through December.

Dell'Isola on Monday said more than $50% of the PUA claims have taxes withheld.

Some 37,000 Guam workers have so far been laid off, furloughed or suffered work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Initial unemployment claims as of Monday reached 54,873, inclusive of those from self-employed workers like San Nicolas, as well as flagged fraudulent ones traced mostly from outside Guam.