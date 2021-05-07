Guam's vaccination tourism "Air V&V" could soon open to foreign tourists

Guam is on the verge of becoming an official COVID-19 vaccination and tropical vacation destination for American expatriates, and could soon also be where non-U.S. citizen tourists can get vaccinated at their own expense.

At the same time, the governor's chief medical adviser, Dr. Michael Cruz, on Friday said the initial PCR testing-based plan to reopen Guam's tourism was "too risky," that's why the governor changed it to a plan that's based on full vaccination.

"She felt that that particular protocol only allows us a risk reduction of only 13.1%," Cruz, state surgeon of the Guam Army National Guard, said. "That was too risky and not enough of a risk reduction."

These were all brought up during Friday's meeting of the Governor's Recovery Task Force.

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez and other members announced that a vaccine supplier is now vetting certain Guam private clinics to see whether they can get a minimum of 54,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, as well as the double-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Those minimum 54,000 doses are available either for the government to purchase or for GVB to look at, task force members said.

Once they pass the vetting process, these private clinics can start offering the vaccines for paying customers, whether foreigners or not, Gutierrez and other members said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines allotted by the federal government for U.S. citizens and others living on Guam are free of charge.

Gutierrez, who presided over the task for meeting, said Johnson & Johnson is now selling its vaccines to the private sector and its supplier has reached out to Guam.

If private clinics on Guam get the go-signal to obtain at least 50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, then that can open the vaccination to non-American tourists, Gutierrez, a former governor, said. He hopes the costs will be low.

This is in addition to Guam's already ongoing humanitarian and tourism accommodation for American expatriates living in Asian countries where vaccine rollout remains a struggle.

"So that’s where we're heading to but we thought we're going to open it up right now to U.S. citizens and then once tourists want to come here for Johnson & Johnson, I believe they can do that immediately because they’re already making it available to clinics here if they want to buy. They will have to pay. The tourists that are not U.S. citizens will have to pay," Gutierrez said.

'Air V&V'

GVB, he said, is pursuing what he termed about three months ago, Guam's "Air V&V,; the two letter "v" for "vaccination" and "vacation."

The tourism bureau is just waiting for a final decision from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on the initial requested allotment of 1,500 doses for a pilot vaccination tourism program for American expatriates.

Another factor for pursuing the marketing of Guam Air V&V is the quarantine protocols that the governor and the Department of Public Health and Social Services will roll out for the May 15 tourism reopening, Gutierrez said.

Some American expats have arrived on Guam to receive their FDA-authorized vaccine while vacationing for weeks. But a pilot program with initial doses for 1,500 people could open the door wide for others.

The estimated number of American expats in Korea, Japan and Taiwan alone is more than 200,000 Gutierrez said.

In the Philippines, he said, there are about 350,000 dual citizens and expats.

"I think this is about the best thing that could happen to Guam right now, with our proximity. We’re three-and-a-half hours away from Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines," he said.

Gutierrez echoed Adelup's earlier statement to The Guam Daily Post that the Operation Warp Speed, the federal entity leading the vaccine distribution, supports Guam's efforts of vaccinating U.S. citizens living outside Guam.

Adelup said in a phone conversation between the governor and Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the head of Operation Warp Speed, Perna agreed to raise the vaccine allotment for Guam if the demand increases.

Guam now has ample vaccine supply and about 57% of its adult population has been fully vaccinated, that's why vaccination is generally no longer limited to residents or U.S. citizens on Guam. The government aims to achieve 80% herd immunity by July 21.

This story will be updated.