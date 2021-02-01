Guam's weather coldest in 71 years

If you thought Guam's weather was unusually cold on Saturday, you're right.

The 69 degrees recorded on Saturday was the lowest Guam temperature in 71 years, said Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Guam forecast office.

The prior coldest record for Guam was 70 degrees, Aydlett said.

"We did set a record for the day here on Guam that was an official low temperature of 69 degrees and ... that broke a record for the day set way back in 1950 and that was previously set at 70 degrees.

"This is going to last at least for another one to two months," Aydlett said.

It's our winter season here on Guam, he said.

"North Pacific storm systems come across off of Japan and then going toward the east to the United States," he said. "These cold fronts and frontal boundaries, they start to slip into the tropics and while we don't see that much colder turbulent air, these cold fronts, they do bring a little bit drier air and thus a little bit cooler temperatures."

The colder-than-usual air does come with hazards, Aydlett cautioned.

This cold air comes with a pack of strong winds which makes Guam seas rough and swimming in beach waters dangerous.

Hazardous seas and surf also are expected this time of year.

"We have right now a high risk of rip currents – that's our biggest hazard this time of the year," Aydlett said.