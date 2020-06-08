Guard adjutant general: 'We cannot tolerate racism'

Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, delivered a message to the Guard's soldiers, airmen and their families Sunday, sharing a message from the Pentagon: "We cannot tolerate racism."

"I'd like to address the trying times we are all facing, including the stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently the tragic death of George Floyd," Aguigui stated.

"We are all feeling a range of emotions during these times, from anxiety to uncertainty to confusion – even anger. And although we cannot reverse the spread of this deadly virus, nor can we erase the legacies of hate and racism, there are things that we can do. In fact, there are things that we must do."

Aguigui shared the words of Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, who said: "We cannot tolerate racism, discrimination or casual violence. We cannot stand by and watch. We can listen. We can learn and we can be better. We must be better."

Aguigui then asked the community to join her.

Facing challenges together

"Join me as a resident of Guam, where we always pull together during tough times. Join me as a member of the Guam National Guard, who always stand ready to protect our people. ... Whatever comes our way, I'm confident we are ready to face these challenging times together."

Aguigui said, "We have proven time and time again – whether on multiple deployments or during typhoons or pandemic responses – that we will answer the call whenever and however it comes. And I will be right there with you every step along the way."