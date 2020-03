The hours of operation for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Gas Express and Shoppette, located at the Guam National Guard’s Readiness Center, in Barrigada, will change beginning Saturday.

The gas station and shoppette will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.