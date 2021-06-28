Guard bids safe travels to departing vaccination clinic nurse, UOG instructor

FAREWELL: Members of the Operation Liberate Guam medical task force pose with Natalie Cappacci, left of center, a nurse and instructor from the University of Guam School of Health. A Facebook post from the Guam National Guard said Capacci is relocating off island after countless hours spent volunteering to vaccinate local residents. “Thank you, Natalie, for your service to our people, for being a tireless health care professional, and for your friendship,” the Guam Guard stated. Courtesy of the Guam National Guard