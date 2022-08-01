Guard interns clean up for Liberation Day

CLEANED: Interns assigned to the Department of Military Affairs from the Governor's Youth Summer Employment Program pose with trash they collected during the 78th Liberation Islandwide Beautification Cleanup held earlier this month. "Our future and its leaders are both looking bright!" the Guam National Guard stated. Courtesy of the Guam National Guard
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you