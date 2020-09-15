When Sgt. Gregory San Agustin heard the call for a medic Friday morning, his action ended up saving a life.

Although he is not a trained medic, San Agustin did attend a combat lifesaver course.

When he arrived and saw his fellow comrade lying on the ground, San Agustin recognized the signs of a heart attack and sprang into action, according to a Guam National Guard press release. He helped the soldier regain consciousness, placed him in the proper position, and tended to him until help arrived, the Guard stated, calling San Agustin a hero.

In a coining ceremony Monday afternoon, Capt. Duane Sablan thanked San Agustin on video teleconference. “In a moment like that, every second counts. And in my case, this was especially true. When I got to the doctor, they said I was extremely lucky that I got assistance in time. They classified what I had as a massive heart attack, and things could have been much worse. There are not enough times or ways I can possibly thank you. But from my family and from the bottom of my now-recovering heart, Thank You,” said Sablan.

San Agustin replied, “I thank the Guam Guard for giving me the proper training so that I could help, and for mentoring me to become the type of person who will do the right thing. Rest up sir, and get better soon.”