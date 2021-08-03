Guardian questions inconsistent experiences for online students

Parents of online students made sure their thoughts were heard and addressed by the Guam Department of Education over the weekend.

During an orientation for online students held Saturday, a guardian raised concerns with the online program and inconsistencies seen during the last school year.

The guardian shared the experiences of two children under her care who had been enrolled in the online learning model.

"Unfortunately we had two very different experiences," said the guardian.

The two children are the same age and were in the same grade level, but attended different schools.

"One of them was loving it, doing everything online. Everything was done completely online, when doing math they showed their work online. I just loved that child's teacher," the guardian said.

But the other child's online learning experience was difficult.

"The assignments were put online but they were not writable," the guardian said. "She'd have to print and then fill out the worksheets, then upload and sometimes it would be 10 pages a day and so she spent a great amount of time on that just trying to figure out how to do this."

The guardian shared that carrying on with online learning was made even more difficult as expenses added up.

"We spent a lot of money on first of all trying to find ink, whether it be online or locally. I know that was one of the concerns that wasn't listed as a requirement for the online, so that was an issue," the guardian said.

GDOE officials acknowledged the guardian's concerns, stating they were valid. GDOE's overall online program coordinator John Wesolowski said the department wants the online experiences of students to be interactive.

The guardian wanted to know if the online program would be different this coming school year.

"I just want to know if it is going to be drastically different, especially for the elementary," the guardian said. "The high school and middle school seem to be a bit more inline just because they are working together on that. But in the elementary it felt different. Literally, it didn't even seem that they were doing the same content."

'We learned along the way'

GDOE officials assured the guardian that positive online learning experiences are ahead.

"Teachers selected are those who are excited about teaching online and we want them to provide that interactive experience – and it's not just the worksheets and email them back in, that's not the program that we want to do," Wesolowski said.

Wesolowski noted the conditions teachers were under when the pandemic shut down schools across the island.

"Last year, it was thrust upon us and a lot of teachers didn't know how to do the online teaching because it was a new experience for them," he said. "We learned along the way and we are going to continue to learn. That's one of the reasons why we're setting a lot of time aside for our teachers to meet with each other, to plan those great educational experiences."

For the upcoming school year, GDOE has designated teachers for in-person instruction and online learning. The designation was made so that teachers could focus on a single model of learning and reduce the risk of teacher burnout.

As part of the online program, teachers would continue to collaborate with colleagues to enhance the quality of learning.

Wesolowski said this is critical to the success of the program and extending the program beyond the upcoming school year.

The online learning model was offered in response to concerns from parents and students who are not comfortable returning to classrooms because of the ongoing pandemic.

Fifteen percent of GDOE's student population of 28,000 have chosen online learning for the new school year.