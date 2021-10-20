Guam National Guard soldier Christopher De Leon Guerrero will have to wait a couple of weeks to have his day in court after the federal government’s key witness contracted the COVID-19 virus.

De Leon Guerrero appeared virtually before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

Both sides agreed that jury selection should be delayed until Nov. 1 to allow the witness time to recover from the virus.

De Leon Guerrero is on trial for allegedly attempting to entice a minor to have sex with him between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, 2020. The minor turned out of to be a special agent posing as a 13-year-old girl online, Post files state.