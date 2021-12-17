Santa’s elves were decked out in camouflage this Christmas as they brought presents to children in southern Guam this week.

“This Grinch who tried to steal Christmas this year was COVID-19. But with keeping our traditions alive and keeping love in our hearts, the Grinch will not succeed,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, the highest-ranking enlisted member of the Guam National Guard.

On Tuesday, members of the Guam National Guard and Santa Claus, loaded with toys, paid a visit to Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School students.

Guard members and their families came together to donate 300 plush toys to their adopted school in an effort to share some holiday cheer and give back to the community.

“Our federal missions are when we deploy overseas to fight the nation's wars. Our state mission includes things like COVID-19 response and typhoon recovery. Probably our least-known mission is the community mission. We have adopted parks and highways, we can help mayors on a case-by-case basis, and we have an adopted school: Merizo Elementary School,” said Mark Scott, Guam National Guard public affairs officer.

The soldiers swapped out their rucksacks and military gear for boxes filled to the brim with plush toys on the day they carried gifts for Malesso's students.

Major Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, also was on Christmas duty. She shared a sweet embrace with one of the children who received a gift. The child was trembling with gratitude and did not want to let go for a while.

“It was humbling to be here," Aguigui said. "School is sometimes the safest place for our underserved children, and to help make it feel a little bit safer is humbling. These children are our future, and we should work to inspire them as much as they inspire us.”

This year, providing gifts to children for Christmas was extra special, as the Guard members were not able to do so the past few years.