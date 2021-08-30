Guardsmen named top security forces Airman

TOP HONORS: SSgt Joseph Reyes has won the ANG Air Reserve Component Security Forces Airman of the Year Award. The honor was presented by Brigadier General Donald Carpenter, Air National Guard Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection. According to the Guam National Guard, the award is presented to the top Security Forces Airman in the Air National Guard across 54 states and territories. Courtesy of the Guam National Guard.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you