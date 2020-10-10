Government quarantine has kept Guam National Guard Spc. Christian Alvarez busy for the past several months, along with his fellow guardsmen.

“We are here to support the island during our mission,” Alvarez said.

Typically, he would be working as a heavy equipment operator for the military.

Instead, he puts on his Army uniform each day and reports to the Dusit Beach Resort Guam in Tumon to assist with the needs of passengers arriving into Guam under the mandatory quarantine restrictions.

“I am scared, too. We can’t see the enemy,” he said.

The fear of not knowing if they’ve been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 is also a concern for others, including Spc. Aldrin Tithin.

“Like everyone else, I am scared. I’m afraid and terrified to bring this pandemic all the way home to my family,” Tithin said. “I try to be as cautious as much as I can.”

These troops have spent the recent months learning to get their work done safely amid the ongoing pandemic.

“COVID-19 is the invisible enemy that no one really knows, but that’s just a part of the job. We go into the fight not knowing what we go into, as well,” said 1st Lt. Thomas Borgonia.

“It’s been a challenge. I never really worked with the hotel industry, but it opened by eyes to what they actually do,” said Spc. Malcolm Aguero. “The only thing I am really worried about is how we are going to overcome this, the whole island. We do our job to try to mitigate the spread of COVID.”

A new kind of front line

Sgt. Daniel Mendiola is an infantryman who said he never imagined that working on the front lines would mean working in the hotel industry.

“It was a risk knowing that I am going to be at a quarantine facility. There’s a possibility that I might get sick. For me, I need to provide for my family, so, of course, we get paid and taken care of here by the Army. At the same time, we are also trying to help out and take care of our passengers, … and try to make it as comfortable as it can be being a quarantine facility,” Mendiola said. “So this is out of our scope of work, but it’s a good experience for our soldiers and myself too. We get to learn about the hotel industry since we are doing a hotel job and it’s busy.”

Mendiola said the job includes many of the usual duties that a hotel front desk worker would offer, from making deliveries to the rooms to answering the travelers' calls for any type of assistance.

“Anything front desk does, we do it, whether it’s coffee or sugar. Anything to make them happy and have a good morning. It’s not just that you are here to get quarantined, but you are here to keep you and others safe, and we are here to help out and get you through within the days you are here,” he said. “I always tell passengers that I don’t want them to look at us as if we are mean or you are locked up. This is all a safety precaution and for the safety of our island, our people, our families. We are here for support for Public Health, for the hotel industry and for our people. That’s why we are here.”

The Guard members also use the time assigned to the quarantine site to sharpen their leadership skills.

Thank you

The guardsmen admit the job does come with some pushback from quarantined travelers.

But that doesn’t stop them from trying to offer support in any way possible.

Alvarez said there is one thing that makes the job worth doing day in and day out.

“Every time we drop meals, we always get a 'thank you' or a 'have a good day.' Just that little thank you goes a long way. We try to make them comfortable in every way possible and make them feel safe,” Alvarez said. “It makes me feel good and wanting to keep coming back to accomplish the mission.”

Tithin also recalled the day he came across a special note from a passenger addressed to him and his comrades.

“I saw (a letter) down on a stool, and it just tells you how much they appreciate us. These are families who got kids, so they know how it is when we are here trying to fight on the front lines and for our families back home, too,” Tithin said.

“Everyone matters, but the ones that have us keep coming back to work to continue what we are doing as a mission are the ones who are very supportive and say 'thank you' to us,” Borgonia said. “We try to make the best accommodations to what we can do with our limits to the guest. Not everyone is going to be happy, but we treat everyone the same way.”

The guardsmen end each day at the quarantine site going through a decontamination routine, making sure they still have their personal protective equipment ready before they go home to their loved ones.

“These past few months, I haven’t been able to see a lot of my friends and family. Just because I don’t want to spread the virus to them if I may potentially have it or not,” Borgonia said. “I wish we could all go back to a state of normalcy. That’s the end game of this is to go back to a state of normalcy.”