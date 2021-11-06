It's been months apart, and the emotion was palpable as dozens of family members crowded the arrivals area of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. Armed with signs, hugs and smiles, they cheered, welcoming the Guardsmen with the Guam National Guard's 254th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) squadron Friday. The airmen were deployed to the Middle East earlier this year, tasked to perform construction and infrastructure improvement missions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.