It was a fun-filled evening for kids as the Guam Army National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada was transformed into a spooky yet friendly maze of tents decked out for Halloween as part of a Trunk or Treat event held Saturday.
GUARNG's Trunk or Treat delights
Jolene Toves
