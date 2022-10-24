It was a fun-filled evening for kids as the Guam Army National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada was transformed into a spooky yet friendly maze of tents decked out for Halloween as part of a Trunk or Treat event held Saturday.

While the GUARNG’s mission is to protect and defend the island, over the weekend the soldiers readied themselves with treats to bring joy and laughter to children. And they didn’t disappoint - as children and parents alike were thrilled to get out and collect goodies.

For some children, it was their first big Halloween experience in a couple of years.

“The Halloweens she went to - she was just a baby, so we are trying to make her enjoy the things we grew up doing, just trying to be normal again,” said the parents of 3-year old Kyrie Cruz, while referencing restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.

The event was the first Halloween experience Kyrie Cruz will be able to remember and, although there were a few scary characters, she was overjoyed by the promise of candy.

One participant, who asked not to be named, brought her family from Talo'fo’fo to partake in the event.

“We came last year, and they did the drive-thru one and (our kids) were excited to see the stuff. So it’s nice this year that we actually get to get out and experience it because these events are good for the kids,” the Talo'fo'fo resident said. "It feels really great, honestly, I love this because it feels safer, the traffic is really taken care of, there’s people making sure the kids are safe and I just feel like, with the COVID-19, it's great to go back to some kind of normalcy, so it's super exciting.”