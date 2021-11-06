A citizen of Guatemala will admit that he lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents about his green card when he tried to board a flight from Guam to Hawaii in August 2020.

Carlos Enrique Salvatierra Morales, 36, signed the federal government’s plea agreement that charges him with making a false statement.

He is scheduled to plead guilty Nov. 12 in the District Court of Guam.

Morales was initially indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and visa fraud, but he instead agreed to admit to an information filed against him in federal court on Friday that charged him with making a false statement.

His plea agreement was also filed Friday.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Morales allegedly presented a fraudulent U.S. permanent resident card or green card to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents during pre-inspection for a flight from Guam to Hawaii.

He was accused of knowing the card was forged, counterfeit, altered, falsely made and unlawfully obtained, documents state.