Dr. John Gubatan completed his fellowship in gastroenterology in June 2021 at Stanford University where he served as Chief Fellow and was an American Gastroenterological Association Editorial Fellow for the journal Gastroenterology.

Gubatan is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School. He completed his undergraduate studies at Michigan Tech where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and was a Goldwater Scholar. Gubatan earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Harvard's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Gubatan is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards. Most recently, he was named a recipient of a 2021 Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Physician Scientist Fellowship Award. Gubatan will be joining the faculty of the Division of Gastroenterology at Stanford University School of Medicine where he will build his clinical and translational research program in inflammatory bowel disease.

He is the son of Marcelino S. Gubatan and Clarita B. Gubatan of Dededo.