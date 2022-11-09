Gubernatorial candidates looked back on this election season as it was coming to a close Tuesday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and former Gov. Felix Camacho cast their votes at John F. Kennedy High School in Tamuning as they each attempt to be named governor of Guam once again.

Camacho, who is seeking a third term after being out of the top government position for a little more than 10 years, said this campaign season was not like his prior Adelup bids.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I've been down this road before, but this has been very different. I guess I'm just a bit more seasoned with the social media and it's a bit different than that, but it's still pressing the flesh, meeting the people, understanding the issues before," Camacho said before explaining he intends to emphasize older priorities, such as public health, public safety and education.

Leon Guerrero, who is seeking her second consecutive term as the island's governor, says her campaign this time, four years after her successful initial election, has seen more unfounded attacks.

"I felt there were a lot more negative personal attacks toward me, which are unfounded, fake news," the incumbent governor said before adding the attacks were not necessary.

"I just thought there was more negative and more very personal, brutal attacks. I think that was not necessary and instead of promoting solutions and policies, we didn't hear that. It was more of gloom and doom personal attacks and, yes, that's part of politics, but I think it's much more severe and much more negatively noticed," Leon Guerrero said after she cast her vote.

Leon Guerrero and Camacho voted almost consecutively, which was the first time they were seen together publicly since a gubernatorial debate in September hosted by the Guam Chamber of Commerce at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa in Tumon.

Since then, the candidates have not appeared at any other debate leading up to the election, with the University of Guam Great Debate being canceled for the first time since it began in 1994.