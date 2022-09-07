Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's record on the COVID-19 pandemic was a focal point at Tuesday's gubernatorial forum, with rival former Gov. Felix Camacho honing in on pandemic restrictions, spending and funding prioritization as the two debated public safety, government efficiency and other topics.

The forum was hosted by the Guam Chamber of Commerce and took place at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa in Tumon.

Camacho is running on the Republican ticket with running mate Sen. Tony Ada.

Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio are eyeing reelection and have just emerged victorious from a contested primary, beating out challengers Michael San Nicolas, the current Guam delegate, and his running mate, Sabrina Salas Matanane, for the Democratic candidacy.

Camacho began the forum, in part, by stating that Leon Guerrero is now presiding over the "largest government budget" in Guam's history as well as significant federal funding, while businesses have been closing and families are left struggling, and as drugs and crime are on the rise.

"What we have today is not due to a lack of money. It is due to a lack of leadership," Camacho said. "In the last four years, without a seat at the table, the business community endured 71 executive orders, with emergency declarations that still remain to this day. ... Your freedoms were taken away."

Leon Guerrero remarked that even the strongest economy in the world could not "recover human life" and stated that she knew her actions "were the right ones" to protect residents during the pandemic. She added that once vaccinations took hold on Guam, her administration guided the island to recovery.

"A recovery that is working," Leon Guerrero said.

Public health emergency

During the forum, Leon Guerrero was asked about the basis for the ongoing public health emergency, and if reelected, why would she continue it or what would be her timeline to end it. The question was prefaced with the statement that COVID-19 was shifting away from a pandemic and becoming more of an endemic disease, with major public events such as the Liberation Day parade having recently taken place.

Leon Guerrero maintained that Guam is still in a pandemic, with increases in positive cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

"The benefit of continuing this state of emergency is a benefit to the people of Guam. It would be able to afford the governor to quickly respond to any kind of surges, ... quickly allow me to move personnel so that the people of Guam can have the necessary responses. ... It will also benefit us because there are federal dollars that continue to come to Guam in a state of emergency," Leon Guerrero said.

Camacho said it had been years since COVID-19 landed on Guam's shores, and said his opponent was taking advantage of the situation.

"Maybe, initially, it may have been a public health response. But let's admit, the response has been a political response to this so-called pandemic - COVID-19," Camacho added. "The emergency declaration, no governor has ever had it for this long. They have not included the Guam Legislature in this. You did not have a seat at the table. It is simply a matter of them being able to circumvent the procurement process. And you have to wonder, as the Democrats like to say, 'Never let a good crisis go to waste.' Who has benefited from this? What vendors? Have you had a fair shake? ... I say no."

In rebuttal, Leon Guerrero stated no governor has had to manage a pandemic or "watch their people die."

"This virus is very real, and at the beginning of this virus, we - the whole world - did not know what to do. So, I used science, data (and) advice," Leon Guerrero said, adding that she had an economic recovery team made up of Chamber members as well as the Guam Economic Development Authority.

"So, yes, I worked with the private sector because I know the importance and impact it makes to you," she said.

Government procurement

Camacho continued his talking point on procurement, later chiding Leon Guerrero on a question about improving the government procurement process, stating that was one issue she "has not had to worry about" under the emergency declaration.

"It's true the government of Guam procurement system is very complicated. ... So we need to take a real look at what model or systems that are out there that have it right and adjust and make changes," Camacho said.

Leon Guerrero retorted that Camacho had eight years to accomplish what he was suggesting, before noting that the law governing emergency declarations was sponsored by herself and Camacho. Leon Guerrero added that she is now utilizing that law to provide Guam with resources to protect against "a god-awful virus."

"And I did not just go out and say, 'You, you, you, I love you. Here's the money,'" Leon Guerrero said. "I worked with the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association because I knew at the beginning, when the virus was ramping up, the Philippines was closing its doors, I was receiving hundreds of passengers. And I knew that I needed to isolate and quarantine these people because they could possibly be bringing the virus in. ... I did it with advice from people. I had two days to set up a quarantine facility."

The Office of Public Accountability ultimately examined the procurement of Guam's initial isolation and quarantine facilities, to which the governor appeared to be referring, and found deficiencies in the process. The audit concluded that the pandemic was an unprecedented emergency and "while there appears to be misjudgments made," Guam must take the lessons learned and make changes to improve future plans.

Aging public hospital

The state of Guam Memorial Hospital has always been a significant issue for Guam's elected officials, and that remained true Tuesday, when the candidates were asked how they would address the aged facility. Leon Guerrero's goal is to construct a new hospital and medical campus, with Eagles Field being the preferred site. The governor had set aside about $160 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the new facility.

The property is under federal control but is also claimed as ancestral land by the families of its original owners. Camacho criticized Leon Guerrero for "taking away land" from these owners. The area also has no infrastructure and instead of pursuing plans "far off and far fetched," the existing hospital should be addressed and a long-term plan established, he said.

Leon Guerrero said landowners will never get the property back without changes in federal law. She was referring to U.S. Law 106-504, which sets a restriction on transfers of excess federal property to be for public use only. This is defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis."

Leon Guerrero and other government officials met with the original owners in March to discuss the property, the federal law and alternatives to land return, but that left certain owners feeling dejected, and others still maintain a desire to get their land back.