The governor's stay-at-home order goes into effect at noon today through Aug. 28.

All residents must stay in their respective houses, hotel renters must stay in their rooms, and apartment residents must stay in their respective units, the governor has ordered.

“All persons in Guam are directed to stay home, subject to limited exceptions," such as when:

• obtaining food and household necessities;

• going to and from work at critical businesses;

• seeking medical care;

• caring for dependents or pets; or

• caring for a vulnerable person in another location.

GovGuam workers:

• GovGuam workers stay home unless their services are critical for in-person service.

Businesses

All businesses are closed except businesses in:

• health care operations;

• public transportation;

• utilities;

• grocery stores;

• farmers markets;

• drive-thru and curbside sales at restaurants;

• food delivery;

• food banks;

• convenience stores;

• businesses and nonprofits that provide shelter to economically disadvantaged families;

• pharmacies;

• health care supplies;

• health care facilities;

• gas station operations;

• garbage collection;

• hardware stores;

• services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and other businesses such as plumbers; electricians and other service providers.

Parks, beaches

• All parks and beaches will be closed to all activities

Public gatherings

• All public gatherings, congregations prohibited

Quarantine

• All travelers arriving on Guam will be subject to quarantine