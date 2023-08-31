A woman pleaded guilty to using social media to sell methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Susan O'Connor Mata appeared in the District Court of Guam to plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

According to the plea agreement, Mata, also known as “Sue Korean” or “Sue Kim,” used Facebook's Messenger to inform an individual she was selling methamphetamine for $2,200 on April 19.

Mata was first indicted in federal court on July 19. However, charging documents didn't detail her alleged conduct.

Mata then met the person at a Guam Premier Outlets parking lot and handed over 27.5 grams, or about an ounce, of methamphetamine with a purity level of 86% before receiving $2,200 in exchange for the drug.

Similarly, on May 3, Mata informed another individual she had about 2 ounces of meth and used Messenger to tell them she would sell it for $4,400. Mata later met the person at Pieology in Tamuning and handed over the drugs, which were found to have a purity level of 96%, and received $4,380 in exchange, documents state.

After the transaction, Mata deposited the cash into her bank account and returned to her Tamuning residence.

A search of Mata's home resulted in authorities seizing three Samsung cellphones she used to sell the drugs.

After Mata's plea was accepted, she remained on conditional release. Her sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Local court

In February 2020, Mata pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam to drug charges following a traffic stop in 2018.

According to Post files, Mata was pulled over by police while driving in Astumbo and allegedly “appeared nervous” and was unable to provide identification.

Police reportedly found a quarter-pound of meth, $11,446 in cash and cannabis during the traffic stop.

She was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of cannabis.

The details of Mata's plea agreement were sealed, but after Judge Anita Sukola accepted the plea Mata was given a two-year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served and placed on five years of probation.

According to Post files, Mata's defense attorney at the time told the court during her sentencing hearing that Mata had since set goals for herself, received peer support from TOHGE Guam and wanted to help others dealing with similar problems.