Guilty plea in 3-pound meth case

Thirty-year-old auto mechanic Richard A. Gapasin Jr. pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted possession of 50 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute, under a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gapasin was arrested outside of the Barrigada post office in December 2019 after allegedly picking up a package containing nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine mailed from California.

He initially pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, during a hearing before District Court of Guam Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, Gapasin somberly replied “guilty,” when asked how he would plead to the crime.

Under federal guidelines, the defendant is facing 10 years to life in prison as well as a fine not to exceed $10 million.

Part of the plea deal stipulates that Gapasin will not contest any amount of restitution the court imposes.

A status hearing will be held on May 18.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero is representing the government in the case.

Defense attorney Briana Kottke told Tydingco-Gatewood that she likely will file a motion soon to request her client be released, pending sentencing, to a third-party custodian.

The defendant's plea agreement remains under seal.