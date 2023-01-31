A man charged with kidnapping will have to wait for his attorney to return from off-island before entering a plea of guilty.

Rodney Francis Akima appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday morning expecting to plead guilty to charges related to kidnapping a woman known to him.

However, Akima, who was a Port Authority of Guam safety inspector at the time he was charged, was told by Judge Maria Cenzon that logistical issues needed to be resolved by the Office of the Attorney General before he could plead guilty to felonious restraint and several other charges.

“If you have questions, you need to be able to talk to your attorney across the table,” Cenzon said. Akima explained he has had trouble contacting his attorney, Samuel Teker.

“His mom is pretty much on her deathbed,” said Cenzon, adding that Teker has been gone about a week and was expected to be off-island for two weeks.

In prior court hearings that have occurred in recent weeks, The Guam Daily Post also learned Teker's father, Lawrence Teker, had also died. Lawrence Teker was an attorney who had a practice on Guam.

Attorney John Terlaje, who is set to become a judge in the Superior Court of Guam, has also been covering for Samuel Teker in his absence - but was not present at the hearing.

Cenzon did not schedule another change of plea hearing, but explained to Akima that it would be a “little longer than two weeks” to ensure Samuel Teker is back on island to assist him.

Akima said he needed to also ask his attorney questions about restitution and that he “took the initiative” to take online classes for anger management and domestic violence.

Cenzon responded that she will take the classes into consideration when she accepts Akima's plea.

Charges

Akima was charged after a woman known to him told police that he hit her repeatedly, accusing her of infidelity, in August 2022, charging documents state.

Akima allegedly grabbed a cord and wrapped it around the woman's neck, trying to choke her, before using his hands to strangle her. He then allegedly hit her three times on the arm with a slipper and threatened to kill her if she contacted the police.

Court documents state that Akima hit the woman the following day with his phone. After Akima fell asleep, the woman escaped and reported the abuse to the police.

Akima allegedly told Guam Police Department investigators that he hit and threatened the woman with a knife. But when asked, he said that he could not recall choking the woman with a cord.

He said it was the “taotaomo'na” – the CHamoru word denoting ancestral spirits – and not him who caused the bruises on the woman, documents state.

Akima also admitted to authorities that he had used methamphetamine for the past three months, according to court documents.

The Port Authority of Guam confirmed Akima worked for its safety division at the time of his arrest, but since then is no longer employed with the agency.

In Akima's last hearing, the prosecutor accused the defendant of violating the stay away order for the victim by making physical contact with her.

However, no violation report was filed, according to Cenzon's remarks at the Jan. 13 hearing.