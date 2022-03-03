GUMA: Home-based business training goes to Sinajana

Residents who are thinking about starting home-based businesses are invited to join a free entrepreneurial training and mentoring program.
The Mayors' Council of Guam and Guam Unique Merchandise & Art are working together to bring the training to different villages. A hub for the program was opened at the CHamoru Village in Hagåtña with the goal of providing local artists and entrepreneurs a space to help them build the businesses of their dreams.
Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann and Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte will host the two-session village training program on March 5 and 12 at the Sinajana Mayor's Office/Community Center. The program will run from 9 to 11 a.m. both Saturdays.
The sessions are open to all resident entrepreneurs of Sinajana. However, seating is limited and interested individuals are urged to contact the mayor’s office or GUMA at 671-646-3448 to register.
Interested residents may also contact their village mayors or GUMA to find out which village will be next.
To learn more about the program, visit https://gumaguam.com.