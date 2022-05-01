GUMA Trade Fairs featured in the return of Wednesday Night Market

Guam Unique Merchandise and Art will bring trade fairs to the CHamoru Village’s Wednesday Night Market from 5 to 9 p.m. May 4, 11, and 18.

The trade fairs will showcase entrepreneurship programs, participants and the G3 Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub, according to a press release.

“It is so exciting to be a part of the reopening of the CHamoru Village Wednesday Night Market and share our GUMA free training and business incubation programs with budding entrepreneurs and existing small businesses,” said GUMA Executive Director Monica Guzman.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the CHamoru Village over the next three Wednesday nights.”

Austin Shelton, director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant, said the G3 Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub is now open at the CHamoru Village.

“We work closely with the GUMA business incubator to provide local entrepreneurs access to tools and equipment to create new local products, jobs, and green industries in support of strengthening and diversifying our economy,” Shelton said.

The trade fairs are funded by a grant from the Guam Council of Arts and Humanities and the Office of the Governor, according to the GUMA press release.