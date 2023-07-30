Stricter penalties for those who commit a crime with a gun may soon be law as the Guam Legislature concludes its July session.

Sen. Tom Fisher’s Bill 79-37 will increase the minimum prison sentence for anyone who uses or possesses a gun while committing a felony from five years up to 10 years. The measure received near-unanimous support, with only Sen. Will Parkinson, who stated he thought the bill might have a chilling effect on legal gun ownership, dissenting.

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas opted to set aside his Bill 9-37, which would legalize the sale of consumer-grade fireworks, like sparklers, on Guam. Sen. Telo Taitague made several objections to the measure during session, arguing lawmakers didn't have adequate time to review a committee report compiling concerns from fire officials.

A measure meant to provide a check on some of the governor’s powers during a public health emergency passed, but failed to get the 10 votes needed to overcome an expected veto from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. Sen. Chris Duenas’ Bill 7-37, would make lawmakers, not the governor, responsible for extending public health emergencies and also limit certain actions, such as those seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, like prohibitions on social or religious gatherings.

Leon Guerrero vetoed a similar measure from Duenas last legislative term, stating it would slow emergency response time.

Voting for the bill were Sens. Chris Barnett, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Duenas, Fisher, Jesse Lujan, San Nicolas, Taitague and Speaker Therese Terlaje. Sens. Parkinson, Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes voted against.

Sen. Sabina Perez passed three times on the vote and was counted as a "nay."

Parkinson’s Bill 132, which would make the destruction of public property during an emergency a felony, failed after several lawmakers raised technical issues with the bill and suggested it be sent back to committee.

The following bills passed unanimously:

• Bill 28, which would set the standardized typeface, or font styles, for GovGuam documents.

• Bill 65, relative to removing the Guam Multi-Purpose Community Stadium Complex Commission from law; the commission has never met.

• Bill 92, adopting new rules and regulations at the Department of Public Health and Social Services for beauty shops, cosmetology schools and nail salons.

• Bill 93, adopting new rules and regulations at Public Health governing institutional playgrounds.

• Bill 144, which makes the records of any person seeking compensation for criminal injuries confidential.

The follow gubernatorial nominees were unanimously confirmed:

• Christine Baleto to serve as the private business representative on the Guam Education Board.

• Simone Bollinger to serve as the literature representative on the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency board of directors.

• Evangeline Cepeda to serve as a member of the Guam Academy Charter Schools Council.

• Monica Okada Guzman to serve as a member of the CAHA board.

• Michelle Perez to serve as the director of the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities.