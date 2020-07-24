Four men allegedly told Guam police officers they all met up at an apartment complex along Roy T. Damian Street in Maite on Wednesday afternoon to smoke meth.

Their meeting occurred moments before police raided the apartment.

Brandon Rufus Chandler, 31, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor. The court appointed attorney William Pole to represent him, and he is scheduled to return to court today to answer to the charges.

Pierson Key Cruz, 26, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He was released from jail on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under house arrest.

Uriah Cruz Kuper, 21, was charged with possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He was also released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under curfew.

Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held on $3,000 cash bail.

“We have the defendants who will likely testify against each other and a lot of police evidence. ... We believe it is a very strong case,” said prosecuting attorney Steven Haderlie.

The four were ordered by the court to have no contact with each other.

According to court documents, Chandler was the target of the search warrant when officers spotted the four defendants inside his bedroom along with drug paraphernalia, meth and a container with residue of an unknown white powdery substance.

Investigators also found a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash, and an unknown powder substance that was sent to a lab for testing, documents state.

Chandler allegedly admitted to smoking meth and consuming a “quarter bar of Alprazolam." He denied owning the illicit drugs in his room, documents state.

Cruz, Kuper and Rosal also admitted to police that they smoked meth, the prosecution alleged in documents.

Kuper also allegedly admitted, according to court documents, that he brought eight pills of Alprazolam, which he crushed and snorted.

Rosal also told police he saw Chandler with a gun earlier that day and claimed they were going to become rich as soon as a package of meth arrived, documents state.

Authorities also found a fifth adult and three children in the apartment, documents state.

Criminal history

Chandler was arrested on illegal drug possession charges in February 2019, according to prison records. He was among a group of men accused of having drugs after police responded to a report of a suspicious person wearing a gas mask at a Tamuning game room, Post files state. He took a deferred plea for possession of Schedule IV controlled substance last December and received a three-year suspended prison sentence.

Rosal was arrested on charges of illegal drug and firearm possession in April of this year. He was released from prison less than a week ago. In June 2019, he was acquitted in the Superior Court of Guam on allegations of beating and raping a woman known to him. Rosal was released on parole in February 2017 after serving his time in prison for assaulting an 18-year-old man in 2012, Post files state.

In April 2015, Pierson was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to deliver or distribute, prison records state.