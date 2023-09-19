Gun range petition gains traction

Some 2,855 people have signed an online petition to keep Guam’s only outdoor shooting range open.

The Sportsland Shooting Range in Dededo was shut down earlier this year, after issues with the Department of Land Management held up the renewal of the range’s business license. Sitting on agriculturally zoned property, the range has been operating using a conditional use permit since 1982.

A change.org petition launched by the range calls for residents to “fight against government overreach” and protect the Second Amendment rights of citizens.

“The government has closed down the business operations of our shooting range, Sportsland Shooting Range, not realizing the negative effects this will have on the community as well as the local economy. Our shooting range has long been a place for people to exercise their Second Amendment rights. People could come to the range to safely practice through recreational shooting, get proper hands-on education through firearms training courses with nationally certified instructors and more,” the petition states.

Closing down the range means there will no longer be a safe option for residents to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms, according to the petition.

“Alongside training and recreational shooting, our range is also home to many clubs and competitions that many of our shooters participate in locally and internationally, which have in turn helped put Guam on the national and international maps. Our range also hosts many local and federal government agencies for their qualification courses, and its closure would have them scrambling for a new place to qualify their agents. This closure will also negatively affect other businesses as well as the tourism industry,” the petition states.

Residents are asked to call their senators and express their frustrations.

Jade Templo, gun enthusiast and owner of Rush Armory, said the Sportsland range is a needed facility where residents learn to be responsible with their firearms.

“Without a shooting range for the public to use, Guam will be prone to having gun owners looking for a place to practice their self-defensive skills or shooting sports in unauthorized locations on the island. A range for the public is much safer than just shooting anywhere,” Templo commented on the petition.

Sean Earl, an employee of the range, said Sportsland was “more than just a shooting range.”

“It’s a place where people can meet others from all different perspectives of life. It’s a place where anyone new or a professional can come together and help each learn how to become a better shooter, mentor and, most importantly, a better person,” Earl said.

Though Department of Land Management Director Joseph Borja suggested a number of solutions to the closure of the Sportsland range during a roundtable at the attorney general's office earlier this month, many required relocation of the range entirely.