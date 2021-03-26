Local and federal agents found several guns, drugs and money during a raid executed at a Chalan Pago residence on Monday.

The federal search warrant was executed after Superior Court of Guam marshals showed up at the residence to serve a defendant with a protection order and to vacate the home, according to court documents.

When marshals escorted the defendant into a bedroom to get his belongings, they saw the firearms and methamphetamine, the prosecution stated in documents.

Authorities had everyone get out of the home, as they waited for a federal judge to issue a search warrant.

With a search warrant secured, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers and Guam police showed up and found a .223 Ruger rifle, a Baretta 9mm pistol, a magazine, three plastic bags containing meth, several pills that appeared to be Xanax, a digital scale, a large amount of cash, pill crushers and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

Agents found 22.95 gross grams of meth in the bedroom, documents state.

Jerome Camacho Cruz, 36, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card and two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a notice of felony on felony release. Cruz was also charged with multiple counts of violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

Police also arrested Kailene Isabel Pangelinan Mendiola, 27, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Cruz allegedly told officers that he smoked meth daily and has been using it for the past 15 years, adding that the large amount of drugs found inside the home were for his personal use.

He also told police that he was given the guns by a person he knows as "B" to see how they felt, but he did not know how they got into the bedroom, documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told authorities that she had been using drugs for about four years and prefers to snort opiates. She admitted that the pills investigators found in her purse belonged to her, but denied owning the meth, documents state.

Prior convictions

Cruz has multiple criminal convictions including a 2015 drug possession case, a 2011 robbery and drug possession case and a 2008 case for illegal drug possession.

He was on pretrial release for a 2019 case that charged him with family violence, unlawful restraint, driving while impaired, possession of an open container and eluding a police officer. Cruz was also indicted last year on illegal drugs and weapons possession charges, documents state.