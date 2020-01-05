Gutierrez: Duterte’s visa threat to US could help Guam tourism

A senior adviser to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said he believes President Rodrigo Duterte's recent threat to require U.S. citizens to get a visa before visiting the Philippines could help bring up Guam's long-held goal for a U.S. visa-waiver program for Filipinos who want to visit Guam.

"This coming up is very timely," said former Gov. Carl Gutierrez, who is Leon Guerrero's point man on a proposed Guam-only U.S. visa waiver program for Filipinos.

But how is the Philippine president's threat a benefit to Guam's longstanding request that the U.S. government grant a visa waiver for Filipinos who want to visit Guam?

Gutierrez said: "The fact that visas are being discussed."

"It surely heightened the fact that U.S. (citizens) are given visa-free entry for up to 30 days" when they visit the Philippines, Gutierrez said. The governor's adviser has traveled repeatedly to Manila in a roundabout way of asking the U.S. to grant a visa waiver for Filipinos. He's doing this by asking Filipino politicians such as boxer and Sen. Manny Pacquiao to lobby the United States.

"Guam is in a good place to get a Guam-only ... visa waiver," Gutierrez said.

If the U.S. is concerned about millions of Americans possibly being required to apply for a Philippine visa, then perhaps, Gutierrez believes, the U.S. can grant a U.S. visa waiver for Filipinos who want to visit Guam – as a way to convince the Philippines to drop the Philippine visa idea for visiting Americans.

Guam has repeatedly asked the federal government – during the Clinton, Obama and Trump presidencies – to grant a visa waiver for Filipinos visiting Guam. The Trump administration has instead banned certain foreign workers from the Philippines because of the high rate at which they stay longer in other jurisdictions than their visas allow.

The threat

Duterte's press secretary, Salvador Panelo, recently said in a press conference in Manila that Duterte wants to retaliate after certain U.S. lawmakers moved to effectively ban the entry into the United States of government officials involved in the prosecution of jailed Philippine Sen. Leila de Lima, who was a critic of the street killings in Duterte's drug war.

“This government will require all Americans intending to come to the Philippines to apply and secure a visa before they can enter Philippine territory,” Panelo said, if the ban on Filipino officials were to take place.

If Duterte's threat materializes, millions of U.S. citizens, including Filipino Americans and U.S. citizens on Guam who go to the Philippines for leisure or medical care, would need to apply for visas from the Philippine government.

Currently, U.S. citizens can enter the Philippines for leisure without the need for visas if they don't intend to stay for longer than 30 days, according to the U.S. Embassy in Manila.