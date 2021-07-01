The governor’s permit czar is pushing for residents not to foot the bill for government-mandated archaeological surveys and other mitigation work required by the State Historic Preservation Office when one is building a home.

“I hate to be so blunt, but it needs to be said. If the Guam State Historic Preservation Office wants to know whatever ancient artifacts could be buried under residents’ private property, then the SHPO should shoulder the high cost of archaeological digs — not homebuilders!” Carl Gutierrez, a former governor who also serves as the president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau, wrote in his biweekly column today for The Guam Daily Post.

Gutierrez described a perfect storm of financial responsibilities given to those wanting to build that have caused “exorbitant home construction costs.” These, according to Gutierrez, include utility hookup fees and the “high cost” of multiagency permitting.

“This upside-down situation flies in the face of common sense. On one hand, we want more homeowners in Guam, because we know homeownership supports healthy families and stabilizes fragile economies. But, on the other hand, our onerous municipal permitting processes only complicate this honest endeavor.”

Patrick Lujan, Guam’s state historic preservation officer told the Post that the most common cost range for permitting work required by his office is between $8,000 and $15,000. Only 7% of residential building permits have required further archaeological work in the last two and a half years, according to Lujan. In 2021, of the nearly 200 residential permit applications reviewed, he said just three required additional archaeological work. Initial review takes a few days, including whether further action is needed.

“We have been viewed as being a 'bottleneck' in the government process, but I assure you that we are doing this not only because it is our job but in respect of our land and ancestors,” Lujan said. “Too many instances in our history have we destroyed rich cultural properties because we didn't take our time to do what's right. We rushed things for the sake of growth and then lost those unique cultural resources forever.”

Lujan also said his office “is in the process” of finding a solution to the financial strain caused by regulatory requirements of the homebuilding process. Gutierrez, likewise credited Lujan and his team for their work handling cultural and historic discoveries during construction related to the realignment of Marines to Guam.

“The SHPO is also following through on preserve-in-place priorities wherever human remains are discovered by contractors on federal lands during the island’s ongoing military buildup,” Gutierrez wrote. “As an active U.S. Air Force Reserve officer sworn to defend the Constitution of the United States, Lujan has weathered suspicions about where his loyalties lie: with the Pentagon or the people of Guam. As a former airman, I may be biased, but I believe Lujan’s military experience serves our civilian community well, because it informs his decisions and balances his perspective as a son of Guam.”