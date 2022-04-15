Gutierrez hurls another accusation: 'This is a political thing against Taiwan'

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez on Thursday hurled a new round of accusations against his own agency's board, including allegations that their decisions involving the marketing budget for Taiwan were politically motivated.

This was after the board held a two-hour executive session Thursday with its legal counsel to discuss Gutierrez's first round of accusations against the board three weeks ago.

Gutierrez previously accused board members of violating the Open Government Law by meeting in private and of being unethical for voting on programs that benefit their businesses.

On Thursday, when the board emerged from the executive session, which didn't include Gutierrez, members voted to approve a motion for GVB officials' travel to Japan to meet with airline and tourism partners.

But a motion to approve a third-quarter marketing budget of $417,740 for the Taiwan market failed to muster enough votes to pass.

The motion was tabled from the prior meeting.

"It makes me think it’s a political thing against Taiwan. I’ll be damned. You don't know, but I do. I'm telling you I do. This is a political thing against Taiwan," Gutierrez said, addressing GVB board director Akihiro Tani.

Tani, however, voted "yes" on the Taiwan marketing budget. But the motion failed.

Before Gutierrez made the accusation, Tani suggested that the GVB management provide more information about matters presented for a motion, so that he, as a board member with fiduciary duty, would be able to make the right decision.

"I hope we can have little more information so we can work together for the revival of tourism," Tani said.

Gutierrez said Tani didn't ask management to show a plan first for Japan or Korean marketing before approving their budget, and then asked, "Is this a political thing against Taiwan?"

Tani, as well as others, said it's not.

"I'm sorry to make you feel that way," Tani told Gutierrez.

Gutierrez then responded, "I don't feel that way. I know that way."

At this point, Milton Morinaga, GVB chairman, thanked everyone and the meeting adjourned.

State of tourism

Because of the long executive session and the allegations that followed, plus the eventual lack of quorum since board members had to leave, Gutierrez and Vice President Gerry Perez weren't able to deliver a management report.

Their report provides the board and the public updates on where Guam tourism is headed amid efforts to revive it amid the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of Guam residents lost their jobs permanently or temporarily because of pandemic restrictions that paused the tourism industry.

GVB is optimistic about the return of more tourists starting this quarter.

But for two GVB board meetings now, updates about tourism were overshadowed by the accusations against the board and the ensuing exchanges between Gutierrez and board members.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who appointed Gutierrez as interim GVB president in May 2020 until the board confirmed him, has not said anything public about the first round of Gutierrez's allegations against the board.

At the meeting Thursday, Gutierrez said GVB management's hands are tied when it comes to marketing Guam in Taiwan because the GVB board has been approving a budget for Taiwan, as well as other markets, on a quarterly basis instead of the normal annual budget approval.

The board previously approved a quarterly budget in order to give flexibility to management in using marketing dollars, where management potentially and quickly could bring more arrivals to Guam.

Board members believed that the South Korea and Japan visitor markets would come back much sooner than Taiwan.

GVB board Treasurer Sam Shinohara and other board members learned that there's still some $500,000 remaining in the first and second quarter authorized budgets for Taiwan marketing.

"We have more money unspent than the third quarter budget request," Shinohara said.

Management later said there's only about $300,000 of that available since the rest has been set aside for certain activities.

Gutierrez said the board needs to give the GVB management flexibility to use marketing dollars so, when an opportunity arises, it has the "line of credit" to support its programs or work with airlines, for example, instead of coming back to the board every so often to ask for a marketing budget.

"You’re just tying our hands up," he said.

The management said three airlines have indicated they may be flying from Taiwan to Guam in the summer months.

GVB board director Derrick Muña-Qunata and Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco backed Gutierrez.

Meanwhile, the Guam Ethics Commission said it will discuss the accusations that Gutierrez brought up during the GVB board's March 24 meeting.

On Thursday, the board went into an executive session about 1:36 p.m. and emerged about 3:33 p.m.

Morinaga asked attorney Joe McDonald to address management and the general public about the executive session.

"The board is serious about any characterizations about the proper running of its business. And so it’s taking this matter into serious consideration. With all due respect to the process, as well as the parties involved, and based on the information, will take a good look at this and provide some recommendations and corrective actions as necessary to remedy any issues about the proper running of the board," he said.

Moment of silence

At the start of the meeting, Morinaga asked for a moment of silence in honor of GVB Vice Chairman Paul Shimizu, who died recently.

"We will miss him very much," Morinaga said.