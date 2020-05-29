Gutierrez, Perez take helm at tourism bureau

As the tourism industry prepares to reopen on July 1, a new leadership team is taking the helm at the Guam Visitors Bureau.

GVB Vice President Bobby Alvarez submitted his resignation, effective May 31.

GVB Board Chairman Sonny Ada announced during Thursday's board meeting that he received and accepted Alvarez's resignation, and announced that former GVB General Manager Gerry Perez will replace him on an interim basis.

Perez, according to Ada, will serve a two-month stint, supporting interim president and former Gov. Carl Gutierrez.

Alvarez’s last day as vice president is one day after GVB President Pilar Laguaña, who has been with the bureau for 41 years, is slated to retire. A search for her permanent replacement is ongoing, the administration has said.

Gutierrez attended the GVB’s Thursday board meeting as interim bureau president.

Gutierrez said over the past several days, he and tourism industry personnel were able to provide Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero enough information to make a decision to reopen Guam's tourism industry on July 1, after being put to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic since middle of March.

"We look forward to moving forward," Gutierrez said. He said he looks forward to "reimagining Guam" and will revisit the "One destination Micronesia" vision.

Ada said the governor's announced July 1 conditional reopening date to welcome visitors is "good news," and involves balancing public health concerns with the need for the economy to recover.

The governor on Wednesday said barring any uptick in COVID-19 cases, she's reopening Guam's tourism to visitors from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, countries that have proven to be leaders in emerging from the COVID-19 crisis.

Air fares could go up

Laguaña, in her last GVB board meeting, said GVB will be shifting from its successful "Give us a moment" transitional online marketing campaign to "Get Up and Move Again" campaign now that a reopening date is set.

Airlines, she said, have been implementing safety protocols to cope with COVID-19 realities.

Japan Airlines, depending on its aircraft reconfiguration, is looking at leaving open the middle or aisle seat for social distancing, while many airlines are now requiring masks for passengers and employees, she said.

With fewer seats to sell, air fares will likely increase, Laguaña told the board.

"Compared to 2019, air fares would need to go up dramatically, between 43% and 54% depending on the region," she said.

Milton Morinaga, GVB board vice chairman, said Japan Airlines is "still scheduled to fly in July."

"I'm sure by now they are aware that quarantine is lifted for July 1. We just have to make sure they are ready to send people to Guam," he said.

In his board presentation, Morinaga gave un update on airlines' flight suspensions.

From Japan:

Japan Airlines, up to end of June

Jeju Air, up to end of June

T'way, up to end of June

Some United Airlines flights, up to June 4

From South Korea:

Air Seoul, up to end of June

Jin Air, up to end of June

Jeju Air, up to end June

Korean Air, up to June 4

T'way, up to July 23

From Taiwan:

China Airlines, up to September

United Airlines currently is the only airline operating passenger flights, though most inbound flights comprise of returning residents.

GVB officials said there's pent-up demand to travel among citizens of South Korea and Japan, and Guam has to lure them to start visiting the island again.

If airlines now require wearing masks, that would mean wearing a mask for six to eight hours going to Hawaii instead of only about three hours going to Guam, some board members said.

The 14-day mandatory quarantine will remain in place for passengers arriving from high-risk countries, such as the Philippines, the governor said.

The governor is expected to issue an executive order on the tourism reopening, as well as updated quarantine guidelines that GVB officials are looking forward to receive to help them with marketing and preparations.

$2.2M to prepare

GVB is working on at least a $2.2 million budget to reopen and help the tourism industry recover.

The board is working on developing tourism industry health and safety protocols, in conjunction with other agencies such as the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

Because of tourism slowdown, GVB's fiscal 2020 budget was drastically adjusted, from $21.85 million to $10.76 million.

Honoring Laguaña

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, at the beginning of the GVB board meeting via Zoom, presented a legislative resolution honoring Laguaña, who's retiring after more than four decades with GVB.

"The work you've done is so invaluable," the speaker said of Laguana's role in helping Guam tourism and economy, as she presented Resolution 327, that Sen. Therese Terlaje introduced and co-sponsored by the rest of the senators.

The GVB board also presented Laguaña with a resolution and a token of appreciation, while GVB staff and others also presented gifts.