It was a unanimous vote that confirmed former Gov. Carl Gutierrez and Gerry Perez as president and vice president, respectively, of the Guam Visitors Bureau.

The GVB board voted during their Thursday, July 9, meeting.

Both Gutierrez and Perez were initially appointed in May by the GVB board of directors as the bureau's interim leadership team.

"The board of directors is pleased that former Gov. Gutierrez and Dr. Perez have agreed to continue leading our tourism industry, especially as Guam moves forward with recovery efforts from COVID-19," said board Chairman P. Sonny Ada. "Their combined years of leadership and industry experience is what we need now. I thank them for their commitment to GVB and to our island at this crucial time."

The reopening of the tourism industry is proving to be difficult, with many of the island's tourism market partners skittish about travel and leery of any quarantining requirements either on Guam or upon their return to the home country – issues Gutierrez has said he's tackling with industry leaders.

While Gutierrez has hoped to reopen the island to tourism on July 15, there's been no date set as of this week. The original July 1 reopening date was postponed indefinitely following a surge in COVID-19 numbers. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero earlier this week said while they were expecting an increase with mass testing being expanded, she's closely watching the data as she weighs the island's safety and its economic recovery.

Experience

Prior to GVB, Gutierrez served as a special adviser on Economic Development, National and International Affairs to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. He served two terms as governor of Guam from 1995-2003.

"I want to thank Gov. Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. (Joshua) Tenorio and the GVB Board of Directors for this opportunity to rebuild our tourism industry and diversify our economic base," said Gutierrez. "I will continue to work with this administration and industry partners to retool and diversify our economy in the new normal of a post-COVID-19 environment."

Perez is an adjunct professor at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration. He was also president of DFS Guam and spent 23 years in travel retailing, business development and destination marketing before serving as general manager of GVB from 2005-2011 under the Camacho administration.

"Tourism is Guam's largest 'export' industry, and thousands of island residents work hard to deliver a unique destination experience," said Perez. "I am honored to return to GVB and to be part of a dynamic and innovative team that is retooling tourism for the new paradigm of technology and health safety protocols."