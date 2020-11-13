Guam's visitor arrivals saw a 99% drop in the first month of fiscal 2021, or from about 110,000 in October 2019 to 1,123 last month, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the island's tourism.

This is based on Guam Visitors Bureau's preliminary data that GVB Vice President Gerry Perez presented at Thursday's board meeting, where officials also reported that Taiwanese low-cost carrier StarLux could start operating Taiwan-Guam flights in 2022.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez and board Vice Chairman Milton Morinaga said StarLux recently applied to the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Taiwan to fly to 15 new U.S. routes including Guam by 2022.

But right now, with the exception of United Airlines, most regular flights to Guam remain suspended because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Tourism officials don't expect tourists to come back in good numbers until 2021.

Perez, meanwhile, said Guam's COVID-19 testing scale and contact tracing remains "strained," and cases are overwhelming the hospital.

But Perez said more work is being done to suppress the coronavirus infection through Thanksgiving and beyond, including a three-step approach that involves "rapid testing at the airport" and testing "five to seven days after arrival."