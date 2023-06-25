The timeline for the tourism industry to rebound from Typhoon Mawar may be quicker than originally projected, according to officials from the Guam Visitors Bureau.

An assessment issued a week after Mawar slammed the island estimated that it could have taken 24 to 30 months for the tourism industry to fully recover from the devastation. But after taking another look at the data, it appears monthly visitor numbers could get back up to speed in as little as four months, according to Nico Fujikawa, GVB director of tourism research and strategic planning.

The initial post-Mawar report, based on historical typhoon and tourism data, overlooked one major quirk, Fujikawa said. Before 1997’s Typhoon Paka, Guam saw about 1.2 million visitor arrivals. After Paka, visitor numbers didn’t hit the same peak until 2016.

But that nearly 20-year travel slump wasn’t caused entirely by Paka, Fujikawa said. The Gulf War and the deflated value of currency in source markets versus the dollar, among other factors, also were to blame.

After controlling for the anomaly and diving deeper into the record, he told the Post that it appears that four to six months is the average time it takes for the tourism industry to get back on track.

Though still lower than the 670,000 visitors expected before the storm, GVB has adjusted projections for fiscal 2023 and anticipates 515,000 tourists may touch down, instead of the previously lower projection of 400,000.

It helps that visitor numbers were on an upward trend before the storm, Fujikawa added.

Adelup recently announced the amount of taxes collected from hotel bookings, a good benchmark for the health of the tourism industry, hit the projection for the entirety of fiscal 2023 as of May.

Market restoration

Though there’s no official adjusted projection for fiscal 2024 yet, GVB is confident that tourism numbers could still be on track to hit 70% of fiscal 2019, Fujikawa said. The pre-pandemic year saw 1.6 million visitors and was the all-time peak of the local tourism industry.

GVB management is working to restore source market confidence in Guam as quickly as possible, and to keep flights coming to Guam and airline seats booked, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez told board members during a Thursday meeting.

GVB CEO and President Carl Gutierrez appeared virtually to speak to board members. He was in Japan this week, meeting with tourism industry stakeholders and pushing a marketing campaign for the island.

“The silver lining to all these things (is) our source markets are fairly familiar with typhoons. It's not like an unknown event for them,” Perez said.

Besides the ongoing summer marketing campaigns, social media influencers have been enlisted to push the image of Guam as a safe and welcoming locale, even post-Mawar.

And operations at the various businesses that make up the tourism industry have proved resilient, according to board discussions.

GVB board member and Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes told the board hotels have 80% of their rooms back online, up from 60% just after the storm, with more rooms that were damaged or soaked being fixed.

“Everybody is actually open and accepting reservations. There were some guests that had to move from one room to another ... so that they continue to work. ... But everybody has been open,” she said.

Some other notable operations that are back to normal include the Country Club of the Pacific, reopened just days after Mawar, and the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park in Talo’fo’fo', which reopened this week.