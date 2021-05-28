GVB awaits governor's nod on easing restrictions for visitors

Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Thursday said they await Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's decision to allow a shorter wait time for American expatriates to get vaccinated while visiting Guam, and to allow Korean tourists who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine to skip quarantine when they arrive by Aug. 1.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Guam currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travelers not fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez told the bureau board, led by Chairman Milton Morinaga, that Jeju Air plans to bring AstraZeneca-vaccinated Korean tourists by Aug. 1, but they seek the governor's approval to allow them to skip quarantine when they arrive on Guam.

Gutierrez said Koreans fully vaccinated in their country are not required to quarantine upon their return home and if they can skip quarantine on Guam as well, then that will make Guam an ideal destination for Koreans.

Jeju Air, he said, also would like to bring in Korean tourists who want to get vaccinated here.

FDA-authorized vaccines on Guam are available free of charge to American citizens, whether living on island or visiting. GVB officials said giving vaccines to non-citizens is a decision that should be made by the governor.

'We don't want to be left behind'

Bureau officials also said the governor's decision on GVB's Air V&V or "vaccination and vacation" program for American expats could be known as early as today, when medical and tourism officials present their proposed operations plan.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said as she understands it, the GVB plan is still being vetted by the Physicians Advisory Group before it's presented to the governor.

"As Gov. Leon Guerrero has already expressed, she does support efforts to vaccinate expats. The presentation would mainly be to understand the processes," she said.

At GVB, there's some frustration expressed with the lost opportunity from Air V&V if the plan gets further delayed.

"We don't want to be left behind," Gutierrez said toward the end of the board meeting Thursday afternoon.

He said it "behooves us to hurry up" because American expats are rushing to come here before the operations plan is in place and avail of government-paid quarantine at a beachside hotel with free meals.

While Guam has talked about vaccine tourism for months, its program has not gotten off the ground while several states have already been doing the same thing. American expats from Thailand, the Philippines and other countries have also already gotten vaccinated on Guam in the past few months.

Shorter wait time

At the GVB board meeting, management presented that the draft proposal from health and tourism officials tasked to come up with a plan is to allow American expats to buy a package that includes a hotel stay with COVID-19 testing, which they can do on their second day here, while in quarantine.

Right now, travelers not fully vaccinated are required to remain in quarantine for 10 days. They can test out on day six and if the PCR test result is negative, they can be released on day seven.

Gutierrez said if Guam is able to allow this, there could be a surge of American expats from the Philippines, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and other countries coming here.

At the board meeting, Gutierrez said media organizations from around the region have reached out to him, for interviews about Guam's Air V&V.

GVB approved a $1 million budget for the program for American expats.

At this point, there is no telling when GVB can promote Air V&V for non-American citizens. GVB has said vaccine tourism can help fill the revenue hole caused by pandemic travel restrictions on Guam's main tourism markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan.