GVB board elects new officers

The Guam Visitors Bureau board of directors elected Milton Morinaga as its chairman and Paul Shimizu as vice chairman.

Morinaga is the managing director of P.H.R. Ken Micronesia Inc. which is Japan-based Ken Corp.'s holding company for the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Pacific Islands Club, Hyatt Regency Guam, Hotel Nikko Guam, Country Club of the Pacific golf course and the new Tsubaki Tower luxury hotel.

The board members additionally elected Stephen Gatewood as secretary and Sam Shinohara as treasurer. Shinohara was also elected as the board’s 12th member.

The other members of the new GVB board include P. Sonny Ada, Laura Nelson-Cepeda, Mayor Rudy Paco, Flori-Anne Dela Cruz, Jeff Jones, Ben Ferguson, Ho Eun, Charles Bell, and Derrick Muna-Quinata. Eun is chairman of Core Tech International.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech.

The GVB board has 13 total members. Four members are elected by GVB’s general membership to serve a two-year term. The governor of Guam appoints five members, including a Mayors' Council of Guam representative. The legislative speaker also appoints three members, including one alternate member. One member is additionally selected by at least right board members to serve a two-year term.

The board will determine the chairpersons of its various advisory committees at its next meeting on Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m.