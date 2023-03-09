GVB board meets for first time in 10 months

The Guam Visitors Bureau's board of directors met officially for the first time since all meetings were suspended in May 2022.

On Wednesday, GVB's board gathered and had a quorum to have their first meeting in 10 months since the meetings were suspended following violations of the Open Government Law and concerns with the bureau's bylaws.

However, the meeting, which was classified as a special meeting rather than a regular meeting, would not exactly go according to the plan laid out by the agenda – due to it being changed by management after being published, Milton Morinaga, GVB board chairman, said.

Morinaga intended to elect the 12th director and elect corporate officers, but explained it was changed after a legal opinion issued by counsel Joseph McDonald, and that they would have to have discussions first before the election.

Although the board of directors eventually decided to have the election of the 12th director and select corporate officers in their next regular meeting, a large portion of the meeting involved board members confirming with McDonald how they can conduct meetings in a legal fashion.

Questions raised

Some of the questions raised included whether the board needed to make motions to approve the agenda before every meeting, how board members can get items on the agenda and how board members should be communicating with each other, to name a few.

“Just because we're getting so tight about everything, do we need to approve the agenda, Joe?” board member Sonny Ada asked McDonald.

Ada wasn't the only member who sought legal advice on proper, lawful conduct.

“Per your interpretation, is (this) a violation of the Open Government Law? How can two directors call (a) meeting? They, maybe, had to get together and say, 'Hey we want to call a meeting.' But that's discussing board meetings. So, how (do) two directors call a meeting?” board member George Chiu asked. “Do you want us to read each other's minds?”

In response, McDonald cited sections of the law and gave his legal opinions as answers, often saying, “I'm just telling you what the law says.”

“Listen. All I'm doing is just trying to suggest a way to do this so that there's (an) order and a logic to it,” McDonald said in response to an inquiry on whether resolutions should be written down after board members wished to only discuss them orally.

However, McDonald said, as board members, it ultimately ends up being their decision to make and confirm. They don't necessarily have to follow his interpretations or opinions.

As a result, board members were at times flustered with the ways they needed to go about their business and questioned the practicality of not violating the various local laws imposed on them.

“Tourism is moving like this and we're being held here because of a technicality and notification. ... We're competing with the world for tourists. We are dragging. We're getting caught,” said Ada, using hand gestures to show how far behind GVB is.

After about an hour and a half of going back and forth with not only McDonald but also with GVB President Carl Gutierrez, the board managed to determine an agenda for the next meeting, which includes the election of its 12th board member and selection of corporate officers, an executive session, plans for next fiscal year and discussion on an annual performance review of management.