GVB board revives talks on free COVID-19 testing for tourists

Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Thursday reopened talks on whether the agency should offer to cover COVID-19 testing for a certain number of tourists before returning to their home country, to entice them to visit Guam.

The idea was discussed and debated at length, and the final decision is expected to be made at the next board meeting.

GVB board Chairman Milton Morinaga and others wanted more concrete calculations on the costs and further evaluation of its effectiveness as a marketing tool. The bureau is weighing the number of tourists it can cover and for how long this can be offered.

At the meeting, GVB officials also raised concerns about the lack of enforcement of laws that designate public beaches and parks as alcohol-free zones, given the multiple incidents of public drunkenness reported at these areas.

They cited a recent incident in which the Guam Police Department responded to intoxicated individuals causing trouble at a beach park.

With more pandemic restrictions lifted, people have been out at beach parks. While GVB officials were glad that people are now going out, incidents of public drunkenness are a concern, they said, and this could also cause more problems when tourists start to come back.

Former GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada and others also said there should be more messaging on the importance of maintaining a clean community, saying that volunteer cleanups are a Band-Aid solution to a deeper problem that needs to be addressed.

Governor: Up to GVB

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, meanwhile, leaves it up to GVB to make a decision on COVID-19 testing for tourists. She reiterated support for the bureau and tourism, which she plans to reopen in May.

"If they feel that that's a program that may be available in incentivizing and bringing tourists down to Guam, then of course we can discuss that aspect. We would have to see what it would cost, what the budget would be, and if they so desire they can take it out of the amount that they would be supported," she said at a press conference on COVID-19 updates.

The governor was referring to the $20 million GVB is requesting from the $660 million in direct pandemic relief for GovGuam under the American Rescue Plan.

Within the GVB board, there were proponents and opponents of the idea for the bureau to shoulder the cost of each polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing required of each tourist returning to their country.

Each PCR testing could cost $100 to $120. If GVB decides to pay for only the first 10,000 tourists, for example, the cost could be up to $1.2 million. If they go up to the first 100,000 tourists, it could be up to $12 million.

On one end were concerns about its cost and questions about its effectiveness as a marketing tool, while the other side said it's something that would make Guam unique from similar destinations and therefore help bring visitors to the island.

Proponents said GVB has marketing-related funds that could be used toward paying for the testing since this is part of marketing and advertising Guam.

Others said they could once again request that the Department of Public Health and Social Services provide COVID-19 test kits that GVB could use.

Board members said they will revisit a prior motion in which GVB is supposed to negotiate or issue a request for proposal to have another party provide the testing to tourists returning to their country, and have GVB act as an intermediary between the providers and the tourists.