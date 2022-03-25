GVB boss calls out board, alleges ‘special interests’

The gloves came off during the Guam Visitors Bureau's two-hour board meeting Thursday afternoon, with GVB President Carl Gutierrez accusing board members of "colluding" and "ganging up" to determine the outcome of each board meeting, particularly on allocating program funds.

Gutierrez accused board members of conflict of interest by discussing, outside of official meetings, issues that would benefit the companies they represent.

Board members said they were appointed and elected to serve on the GVB board specifically because of their involvement in the tourism industry.

The actions of the board, they said, naturally were geared toward improving the visitor industry as a whole.

GVB Board Chair Milton Morinaga, at the beginning of the meeting, said there have been "a number of unwarranted and unsubstantiated comments and accusations aimed at this board" during the past few days.

Gutierrez has questioned the actions and credibility of those representing "airlines and hotels" on the GVB board.

Morinaga said the board welcomes independent reviews, scrutiny or audit of the board.

"I repeat, we must and we will work together for the people of Guam," he said, adding that personal matters and politics need to be set aside.

While the board will remain steadfast in its judgment, Morinaga said, it is also tasked with holding GVB management fiscally and operationally accountable and on mission with available resources.

He then said the recent comments he's referring to - without being specific - "do not deserve a response as they lack any merit."

"The negative rhetoric distracts us from accomplishing our mission to prepare for the return of Guam’s top two markets – Japan and Korea," Morinaga said.

Gutierrez, at the meeting, thanked Morinaga for his "admonition" and statement that he said was particularly aimed at him.

"Let me tell you. If you don't know what this board is made out of – I do. And I have a fiduciary responsibility to the people of Guam, not this board," Gutierrez, a former governor, said.

GVB management and board members have been, for several board meetings now, trying to focus limited resources on markets and activities that will bring back tourists immediately.

When Morinaga tried to prevent Gutierrez from continuing, Gutierrez said the board chairman "started" it.

Gutierrez went on to say that in the two years since he's been GVB president, he's seen "blatant abuse of the Open Government Law" and ethical violations, referring to board members.

"You cannot come in here as an airline owner or a hotel owner and vote on incentives that go to this hotel or that airline and not recuse yourself. You come in here and you try to tell this management … where to put the money, take it away from the destination, take it away from the community and give it to airline incentives. I cannot stand for that," Gutierrez said.

He continued, "If you want to get rid of me and (GVB Vice President) Gerry (Perez), you can make that motion and do it. But I am not going to shirk my responsibility to allow the people of Guam’s millions of tax dollars to be dictated by people that have special interest, inherent conflicts," he said.

Gutierrez cited a GVB board action in 2019 where "United Airlines received almost $380,000" and "PHR, ... almost $500,000 incentives."

"And not one of you people said 'no' or recused yourself," Gutierrez said.

Morinaga is the managing director of PHR Ken Micronesia Inc., which owns several Guam hotels.

The actual GVB board-approved incentives for airlines serving the Japan market at the time were more than $295,146 for United and $472,677 for Jeju Air and $312,500 for Japan Airlines.

Morinaga said the board approves a budget only for GVB programs and activities and does not tell GVB which particular entity to spend the money on.

"We don't get into details who gets what," he said.

GVB Board Member Sam Shinohara, United Airlines managing director of airport operations, asked Gutierrez whether he, as GVB president, had ever written any checks to United.

Gutierrez accused "you people" - board members - of meeting in "secret to determine the outcome of what's going to go on in a board meeting."

Gutierrez named names, saying GVB board member Ben Ferguson, of Pacific Islands Club, which is owned by PHR, told him last week that he talked "all morning" with Shinohara about how to deal with the Korean market.

Shinohara said it was about the free PCR testing that GVB is offering to tourists before they return to their countries, and it was discussed during a meeting of the Recovery Task Force, which Shinohara chairs.

Gutierrez later responded, "It doesn't matter. It’s against the law for you to be communicating."

Gutierrez said, "He was saying all morning on the phone, … he said you've been talking all morning about it and that's against the Open Government Law."

"It seems to me that there’s some kind of a collusion here (among) you people that are in the industry," Gutierrez said.

He went on to say, "You guys are ganging up to figure out the outcome of the board meeting is going to be. I'm fed up with it."

Another board member, Akihiro Tani, of Fish Eye Marine Park, called for everyone to work "as a team" after seeing the "confrontation" during Thursday's meeting.

GVB board member George Chiu, who works for a company that also owns hotels, raised concern about allocation of money for Taiwan marketing when it brought only 40 tourists in the first quarter, so more money should be proportionately set aside for marketing to Korea and Japan.

Later, Chiu said, if board members are accused of conflict of interest just for speaking about how to improve the tourism industry, then that defeats the purpose of having a GVB board.

Meanwhile, GVB Vice President Perez reported that tourism arrivals are expected to pick up, now that Japan, Korea and the Philippines have eased most of their travel restrictions.

Fiscal 2022 tourism numbers so far have reached only 43,624 arrivals, still staggeringly low compared to pre-pandemic numbers, but 170% more than the fiscal 2021 numbers.

"And the only reason these figures aren’t any worse than it is, we had as much as 50% to 60% mix in U.S. arrivals, mostly military," Perez said.