Tumon's faulty street lights could get fixed soon, now that the Guam Visitors Bureau's budget for the long-awaited project went up to more than $2.55 million.

GVB's initial attempt at getting the streetlights fixed and upgraded received only one bid of $2.4 million, more than double the bureau's budget of $900,000.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said the bureau received additional hotel occupancy tax funds from the Guam Economic Development Authority to issue another round of solicitation for the project.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"GEDA had provided us additional hotel occupancy tax funding ... to bring the amount to a realistic level so management decided to go ahead and rebid with a revised scope of work, this time to include sidewalk safety enhancements," Perez told the GVB board during their first meeting for 2022.

Perez later told The Guam Daily Post the hotel occupancy tax bond funds were encumbered with an executed memorandum of agreement between GEDA and GVB executed on Dec. 30, amounting to $1,655,890.

"These funds are not directly remitted to GVB but rather stay with the Department of Administration," Perez said.

GVB issued the new invitation for bid on Jan. 7 for the San Vitores streetlight and sidewalk safety improvement upgrade.

Bid submission deadline is 3 p.m., Jan. 28, and Perez said GVB hopes to award the contract as early as Feb. 1.

During the first solicitation, GVB was able to receive a bid from one vendor, Li’I LLC, the bureau said.

Because GVB only had $900,000 at the time, it attempted to negotiate with the lone bidder a smaller scope of work that would allow GVB to proceed with the project, Perez said. The negotiation wasn't successful.

Along San Vitores Road in Tumon, a number of light pole components are inoperable, missing or damaged in various spots. Some complete pole assemblies have been destroyed or removed, GVB said.

But the needed work goes beyond the streetlights. GVB said it also needs to upgrade the sidewalks along the tourist district's main road.

Perez, however, noted that some Tumon businesses have taken it upon themselves to maintain the sidewalks in front of them. Pacific Islands Club is an example of a Tumon Bay property that took the initiative.

GVB has been preparing Tumon and other tourist areas as Guam starts welcoming back tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic nearly halted the visitor industry.

Despite thousands of airline seats lost and passengers canceling their flights because of concerns about the omicron variant, Guam's monthly arrivals have been steadily increasing the past eight months compared to a year ago.

The GVB project area covers about 2.82 miles, consisting of 2.56 miles along Pale San Vitores and 0.26 miles along the old Tumon Bay Road, or JFK Road from Marine Corps Drive to Pale San Vitores.

Dotted along the Tumon streets are 18 streetlight panels, which control up to 391 sidewalk and street light fixtures mounted on 337 streetlight poles. Each had either single- or double-fixture configurations.

GVB said the scope of work includes restoring the street lighting system with adequate lighting level and minimum glare both along the roadways and sidewalks.

As for sidewalk safety enhancement, the work includes water blasting, applying anti-skid paint and incidental repairs to include concrete streetscapes along Pale San Vitores Road from Bishop Flores Rotunda to the Lotte Hotel, JFK Road and Santos Hill.