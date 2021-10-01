The Guam Visitors Bureau board on Thursday adopted a $19 million budget for fiscal 2022, which it forecasts to have anywhere between 85,000 and 201,000 arrivals.

Guam's tourism remains bleak with a new round of delays in airlines resuming flights until November or December. Moreover, visitors arrivals aren't expected to reach at least 10,000 monthly until around July to September 2022, which is the last quarter of fiscal 2022.

That's the conservative GVB estimate, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said, while the optimistic estimate is in the 15,000 range.

For this month, arrivals are expected to reach less than 4,000 on the conservative side but an optimistic projection places it at nearly 6,000, he said.

GVB's 2022 budget and arrivals forecast were a reduction from pre-pandemic years. In fiscal 2018 and 2019, arrivals hit record highs of 1.5 million and 1.6 million, respectively. Budgets for fiscal 2018 and 2019 were $28.2 million and $23.9 million, respectively, according to GVB's Citizen Centric Report.

The bureau's conservative arrivals estimate for fiscal 2022, which begins today, is 85,000, but the optimistic estimate is 130,000, Perez said.

He said, however, that feedback from industry partners estimate the arrivals to be more than 201,000.

But the GVB management, Perez said, is gearing toward estimated arrivals of "closer to 115,000."

Lifting of travel restrictions and continued improvements in COVID-19 situations in Guam's main tourism markets of Japan and Korea, according to GVB officials, bode well for the island's tourism.

Japan lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency in all regions, Perez said.

Korea is also considering lifting COVID-19 restrictions once 80% of adults and 90% of the elderly population were fully vaccinated by late October, he said.

At the board meeting, board members unanimously adopted a $19.468 million budget. Of this amount, $14.5 million is from the 2022 budget law and $2 million is carryover from 2021. There's also a $2.94 million balance from previously approved projects.

Of the annual budget, more than half or $10.3 million will go toward marketing to Guam's three main tourism markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan and the smaller markets.

At the meeting, businessman Monte Mesa asked the GVB board to consider applying for federal tourism grants to help struggling tourism-related businesses that were left out of pandemic grants. He said GVB's marketing budget can also help businesses that have helped build Guam's tourism for decades.

On Wednesday, other businessmen from the same group asked the governor's Recovery Task Force to consider a $75 million grant for businesses so they can remain open or reopen when tourism finally comes back.

That was the latest projection for fiscal 2021, which is now impossible to meet, given that the actual arrivals through Sept. 19 were only at less than 59,000.