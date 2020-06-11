GVB CEO: Optimistic with South Korean tourists' return starting mid-July

Guam Visitors Bureau interim President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez said Thursday he is optimistic visitor arrivals from South Korea will resume around mid-July but tourists from Japan aren't likely to return to Guam soon.

The former governor, who started at the GVB last month, following the retirement of former CEO Pilar Laguana, confirmed Japan Airlines isn't flying any passengers to Guam for all of July.

JAL has announced on its website while 15% of its flights to the United States will be operating in July, its Guam and Hawaii flights will remain suspended for the entire month.

The governor said he is hopeful that Guam can get a certain level of confidence for the South Korean visitors to come back sooner – possibly as early as mid-July. Smaller Korea-based airlines, such as Jeju Air, plans to resume flights to Guam next month, he said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration has done a good job of containing the spread of COVID-19 and the efforts can be presented to the South Korean market to make a case for Guam to offer a safe "bubble" destination for South Korean travelers, Gutierrez said.

Guam's tourism industry continues to face challenges in inviting the Taiwanese, South Korean, and Japanese tourists because they remain subject to a 14-day quarantine once they return from their international travels. With the average vacation trips to Guam averaging less than a week, for Asian travelers, being quarantined for two weeks when they arrive back home can dampen many tourists' plans to travel at this time.

Gutierrez did say with the right efforts, Guam could return to 1 million tourist arrivals at the end of next year. Guam's tourist arrivals in 2019 had reached a new peak of 1.6 million.

The lull in tourism activity will help Guam improve and put more efforts to become better as a destination, he said.

The slowdown will allow Guam's tourism businesses and workers to prepare for what will be a new normal, Gutierrez said, with mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing as among the protocols that will be expected of the hospitality industry.

The former governor also said GVB will embark on efforts, in cooperation with other government of Guam agencies, to address homelessness in beaches, parks and other areas.

These efforts include providing homeless shelters on government land that will house affordable shelters, he said.

The former governor also said there will be ongoing islandwide cleanup efforts to encourage island residents to help keep litter off beaches and other places and encourage all to help keep Guam clean.