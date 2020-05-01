GVB chairman hopes to welcome tourists back by July

Guam Visitors Bureau board Chairman Sonny Ada on Thursday said he's hoping the island will be able to welcome back tourists as early as July, but that still depends on a lot of factors.

"July is not a final date," he said, sharing his personal opinion. "The situation changes so much, but I don't see it happening earlier than that."

GVB is working on its tourism recovery plan, which the bureau anticipates to jibe with the governor's economic recovery plan.

"It's going to be a slow start," Ada said of visitor arrivals, once the tourism industry reopens.

The board as a whole does not currently have a timeline when tourism could fully reopen, and July was Ada's own estimate.

But Guam could have a clearer timeline after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero meets Friday morning with her economic recovery team, airport and tourism officials to discuss reopening the island to tourism.

GVB's online board meeting on Thursday also centered mostly on the bureau's COVID-19 recovery plan.

The bureau's board vice chairman, Milton Morinaga, said when Guam's pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 moves to 3 and the mandatory quarantine is removed for both incoming and outgoing passengers, then Guam would be able to see tourists returning.

"It's not going to be a whole influx of tourists coming back," he said, because of still-limited flights to Guam including those operated by United Airlines.

While other carriers such as Japan Airlines, Jeju Air, Korean Air and Philippine Airlines will be flying back to Guam in a few weeks, China Airlines has canceled its flights through September, Morinaga said.

He said GVB should be able to use this time to prepare Guam for the return of tourists, if not June, then later.

But even when more restrictions are lifted in May, passenger quarantine may still be required through June 5.

Ada said as long as quarantine is mandatory, tourists would have second thoughts about coming in, even if airlines resume their flights.

"And it's not going to be a full plane," he said.

Ada hopes today's meeting with the governor will bring clarity to most questions, from preparing tourist sites to marketing Guam abroad and temperature checks, including whether that should be done when tourists arrive on Guam or before they board the plane going to Guam.