GVB chief hopes omicron hasn't scared tourists

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez on Monday said he hopes the COVID-19 omicron variant won't slow the tourism industry's efforts for a comeback.

"I just hope that the people in Korea and Japan, in particular, are not scared too much out of their wits about omicron," Gutierrez said.

Korea and Japan are Guam's main tourism markets. In recent weeks, Guam has started seeing tourists coming back to enjoy the island's surf, sun and seas.

But omicron has just recently emerged as a COVID-19 variant of concern globally, just as Guam just came out of a surge caused by the highly virulent delta variant.

Scientists are still studying the omicron variant's transmissibility and other characteristics.

"I think omicron is just one of those and hopefully our source markets will come to realize that ... it’s not as dangerous as the delta variant for example and is a hype that we’re trying to quell and lower it, that when you have omicron, the symptoms are very mild and hopefully the source countries will not act so negatively and so cowardly that they're going to now say, 'Don't go out and don't come in.' We just can't handle that anymore," Gutierrez said.

There's no confirmed case of the omicron variant on Guam, but concerns over the variant in Korea resulted in the cancellation last week of a group incentive bookings for 500 passengers.

Gutierrez hopes the airlines also won't pull back on resuming or adding flights.

GVB has increased its funding for free polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for tourists to $1.6 million.

The initial budget was $1 million for free PCR tests for tourists before they return to their country.

Gutierrez said that's about $200 that tourists don't have to spend when they visit Guam.

Other destinations have also been offering free return PCR tests for tourists.

Before the omicron variant entered the scene, countries such as Korea required a negative PCR test for returning fully vaccinated residents so they can skip government quarantine.

Because of the omicron variant, Korea imposed a 10-day quarantine for all inbound travelers, halting the exemption given to fully vaccinated people. Japan also banned the entry of foreign nationals to help prevent omicron's spread.

Gutierrez said while GVB had to pull back on an incentive program for airlines because of limited funding, the bureau turned its attention toward providing free PCR testing for tourists.