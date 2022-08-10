GVB collects data on tourists' spending power and habits

Tourism – Guam’s "bread and butter" industry – has just begun to reopen, and residents have been seeing more tourists out and about. But while it's a breath of fresh air to see visitors once again, the island’s tourism industry has a long way to go before it reaches pre-pandemic levels.

A lot has changed in the last couple of years, but how tourists are spending their money and the level of their purchasing power remain to be seen. The Guam Visitors Bureau is working to predict the future of the industry through the Tourism Satellite Account Economic Impact Study.

The study is a global standard, and the framework was put together by the United Nations World Travel Organization to allow destinations such as Guam to compare different economic metrics.

“Gross domestic product, direct, indirect, induced jobs and impacts with taxes – all these different touch points, because tourism is so broad-reaching when it comes to different economies,” said Nico Fujikawa, GVB director of tourism research and strategic planning. "So they've been able to put together this framework, and that report is usually done every five years."

The last study was conducted in 2016, around the time Guam hosted the Festival of Pacific Arts. The study being worked on now will cover 2019 through 2021.

“The reason why we were honing in on those three was because 2019, if you recall, was our top banner record-breaking arrivals ever in the history of tourism, right? So that was 1.6 million visitors that we hit in one particular year. After that, we had COVID-19 and everything kind of flatlined. And so I really wanted to show the economic impact from when we're at the height of our game to where we are at the complete reset baseline,” Fujikawa said.

But the bureau has just begun data collection. Right now, GVB doesn’t have many details on exact expenditures, which would give a better idea of how tourists are spending their money.

“It'll show us the amount of jobs that were affected prior to the pandemic – it was 21-plus thousand jobs for the industry. And, on average, visitors would spend about $1,100,” Fujikawa said, “But if you can imagine 1.6 million people spending an average of $1,100, right? That impact to our economy is huge and ... there's a reason why it's our bread and butter, because you're now bringing in the spending power of almost 10 times our population size to the island.”

Evolving spending habits

Change in tourist spending habits by market was evolving prior to the pandemic. The South Korean market, which was once smaller compared to Japan in terms of spending power, has become similar to the Japan market.

“One of the things that's interesting is, that was the case a couple years back for Korea,” Fujikawa said. "The Korean market did kind of spend a little bit less than our Japan market. And there's a couple reasons for that. The Japanese market was always more mature, it was our primary market for so many decades and Korea, for the most part, was a new market. So they were learning where to spend their money, what to indulge on, what not to do. ... But after a couple years that kind of changed and they started to spend around the same."

In 2019, a Japanese tourist spent an average of $559.57 on island. A Korean tourist spent $590.13.

Korean tourists began to become repeat visitors around 2011-2012.

“Since then, these people that have come to Guam have returned. And so the Korean market actually became a little more mature within that decade, and a lot of the driving force behind that was Korea. In general, Korea has, as a nation, started to see a travel boom within their people,” Fujikawa said.

Repeat visitors mean the visitors knew how they wanted to spend their money when on island, Fujikawa said.

“They're very focused on what they spend because this is their second trip or their third trip. And so, for 2019 alone, Korea had about close to 40% of repeat visitors who have come to Guam prior,” he said.

'Heading in the right direction'

But what about now? A vast majority of tourists on island now are from the Korean market and, according to the Aug. 5 Industry Recovery Update report, total outbound flights from Korea show available seat capacity at 44,039.

Fujikawa noted there have been pandemic impacts to tourism regardless of the market.

“We're definitely heading in the right direction, with different airlines having a little more confidence to start booking those seats and start setting up those routes. But, you know, it's just, it's been so fluid. And any type of methodology that I tried to deploy with the team for some kind of forecast, projection of it, just gets changed up,” he said.

It’s going to be a slow crawl back to pre-pandemic numbers, he said.

"We’re excited that there's 20,000 Koreans because we used to be zero, so it's not the same kind of momentum, it's definitely the bus getting pushed in the right direction. ... But, you know, we used to average 120,000-plus to 140,000 people a month. We might not even hit that for the entire year. What we currently have this entire year was what we used to get per month,” he said.

Pandemic changes, such as news of the BA.5 omicron variant, could affect future bookings.

Those traveling to Guam now are making the trip worthwhile despite inflation, Fujikawa said.

“There is this expectation – that things will be more expensive, that lines will be longer, you know, that destinations are not necessarily fully back on their feet. That's good news, right? It's a very realistic expectation for a lot,” he said. "Like, I haven't seen the latest report on the length of stay. I do think that some of them will be seen as they're staying a little bit longer just to make it worth it. This is that whole 'revenge travel,' where they haven't been able to get out of their country for a number of years. So if they're going to make an effort out, they want to make it worthwhile and kind of spend as much time away.”