Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez and other officials on Thursday said additional travel requirements could be lifted by the first week of July but asked that GVB be given at least a one-week lead time on the changes so the bureau can notify travelers.

At the GVB board meeting, Gutierrez hinted that these could include removing COVID-19 testing prior to arrival.

If this happens, he said, it would greatly reduce the cost for those coming here under the Air V&V Guam USA vaccine tourism.

The $880 in additional Air V&V fee includes three PCR testing, on top of the nightly hotel room rate, and these are turning off potential customers, Gutierrez said.

"Some of them as a matter of fact decided to just back out," he said.

GVB expects the first charter flight from Taiwan to arrive on July 6, followed by another on July 10 and then July 14.

"We will ask the governor to give us some lead time to go out and market Air V&V with the protocol that’s going to come in place in the first week of July. That way, looks like it may cut down vaccination costs and testing to probably more than half so that will make it more palatable for people to book these things," Gutierrez said.

The GVB board received Gutierrez's request for the bureau to cover the $75 cost of Sara alert health monitoring from the $880 Air V&V added fee, since that is meant to benefit the whole community not just the tourists.

Hours earlier, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at an economic forum that her Physicians Advisory Group has recommended the lifting of additional travel restrictions when 75% of Guam's adult population is fully vaccinated.

"I will bring this to my team for further discussion," she said.

That 75% is equivalent to about 90,029 adults fully vaccinated. Adults are 18 years old and older.

As of Thursday morning, there were 86,165 or nearly 72% adults fully vaccinated. GVB officials said that 75% could be achieved this week.

The governor's larger goal is to achieve 80% herd immunity by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21. That means getting 96,031 adults fully vaccinated.

At the economic summit, the governor also announced restoring 100% occupancy, lifting the cap on social gatherings and making the wearing of masks optional after July 21 if herd immunity against COVID-19 is reached.

This story will be updated.